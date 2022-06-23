Belfast comedian Paul Currie entertains crowds at Glastonbury festival

Belfast comedian Paul Currie during his set at the first ever Carnival at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022. PA Photo.

Belfast comedian Paul Currie has been entertaining festivalgoers with his wacky performances at Glastonbury.

The 48-year-old from Newtownabbey is doing two shows a day at the famous Somerset festival.

Currie had hundreds of onlookers singing along to famous songs he reimagined to reference his two panda puppets - including the lyrics "Woah Black Betty, panda hands" to the tune of Ram Jam's 1977 hit – all while wearing a white smock.

"It's just fun and just about joy, trying to make a bit of joy into the adult world," he told PA after his performance.

"It's what Glastonbury is all about and it should be what living is all about... (if it was) we wouldn't be bombing each other all the time."

The funnyman said he is inspired by early acts by American comedian Steve Martin but also by children he teaches at a circus school in Belfast.

"I owe much of my inspiration to two to seven-year-olds... they come up with just genius gold all the time and I'm kind of taking mental notes," he said.

Ahead of the festival, Currie described being “honoured beyond written words” to be asked to perform.

"3 years later. Spat out the other end of the Covid worm hole … it is back. The mother of all music & arts festivals. Glastonbury is on this week. I can not believe it.” he wrote.

"I’m truly honoured beyond written words to be asked and allowed to be part of this incredible gathering of human inspiration and human art and creativity. I just can’t wait to be in this special beautiful space. If you’re there or know anyone going to the festival tell them to come see me if they have time.”