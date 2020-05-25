Belfast cookbook writer Sarah Rainey on the day she baked for Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood
Belfast-born journalist Sarah Rainey inherited a love of baking from her grandmother and her latest recipe book is filled with treats that take six minutes to make. Linda Stewart finds out how Mary Berry helped shape her career and how she has taken over her in-laws' kitchen in lockdown
By Linda Stewart
As fate would have it, journalist Sarah Rainey had just embarked on a new job at the Daily Telegraph when she told her features editor about an intriguing new TV show about baking.