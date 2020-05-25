Belfast cookbook writer Sarah Rainey on the day she baked for Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood

Belfast-born journalist Sarah Rainey inherited a love of baking from her grandmother and her latest recipe book is filled with treats that take six minutes to make. Linda Stewart finds out how Mary Berry helped shape her career and how she has taken over her in-laws' kitchen in lockdown

Baking passion: Sarah Rainey

By Linda Stewart Mon 25 May 2020 at 11:24