Belfast Culture Night 2019: Organisers making a weekend of it

The organisers of Culture Night Belfast are making a weekend of it for 2019.

Culture Night Belfast is this year joined by Culture Day Belfast on September 20 and 21 as the city prepares for a two-day extravaganza of hundreds of free, family friendly events across the city centre and beyond.

Among the main themes this year are Pride, Accessibility and Sustainability.

New Culture Night manager Claire Hall said: "Joining Culture Night has inspired me to looked at Belfast anew; re-examine how we interact with our public spaces and places, to take fresh pride our city.

"This year, I believe our programme truly reflects Pride, in all its senses I think it's our most inclusive in terms of gender and sexual identity. We are also addressing accessibility head-on, with quiet, accessible spaces dotted throughout the city.

"This is also the year Culture Night Belfast goes green and joins the fight against climate change. We're also thrilled to support Trans Pride, Ginger Pride and Pride in our amazing Female DJ crews with GXRL Code and Marion Hawkes, Female fronted bands on our Power NI Stage. There's a Pop-Up Queer performance with Harland and Poof, a first collaboration with AVA Festival. And - hopefully - our last ever Big Fat Gay Wedding, as marriage equality finally appears on the horizon."

Highlights include the opening up for the very first time of the Masonic Hall on Rosemary Street for two days of screenings, performances and activities. The first ever Street Feast food and drink market at St Anne's Cathedral, the CNB Bazaar, Brilliant Trails along the city's Riverfront and Harbour, colourful musical magic with Mix the City at Belfast City Hall, the Cathedral Gardens will be transformed into the Light Gardens for a mini-festival of great live music and more.

Culture Night Belfast takes place on Friday, September 20, 1-9pm. Culture Day Belfast takes place on Saturday, September 21 from 10am-5pm.