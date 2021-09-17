Belfast Culture Night 2021: Writer’s Square transformed as event opens

Culture Night Belfast presented 'THE OGHAM GROVE’ on Friday 17 September, 2021 at Writers’ Square in the Cathedral Quarter of the City. Gawain Morrison, Culture Night Belfast Creative Lead pictured with members of the creative team. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Culture Night Belfast presented 'THE OGHAM GROVE’ on Friday 17 September, 2021 at Writers’ Square in the Cathedral Quarter of the City. Pictured L-R; Lyndsey; Chloe; Jess; Alexandra. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Culture Night Belfast presented 'THE OGHAM GROVE’ on Friday 17 September, 2021 at Writers’ Square in the Cathedral Quarter of the City. Pictured L-R; Susan picken, director of Cathedral Quarter Trust and Culture Night Belfast; Gawain Morrison, Culture Night Belfast Creative Lead. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

People have been out and about in the city on Friday evening as Culture Night Belfast officially kicks off a weekend of events.

Culture Night 2021 might feel a little different from the bustle of previous years as a result of the pandemic, but it still promises a treat for anyone visiting Belfast’s Writer’s Square.

Already, the area has been buzzing with people taking a look at what this year’s Culture Night has to offer.

Between Friday and Sunday the Cathedral Quarter will be transformed into a monumental, immersive cultural experience, with the central spectacle being The Ogham Grove, two monumental, immersive sculptures inspired by the ancient Celtic Ogham Tree Alphabet.

Anyone visiting the well-known city centre area will find it transformed with sounds and lighting weaving a path of learning about the ancient druidic language and the chance for the public to win prizes using QR codes.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, director of Cathedral Quarter Trust Susan Picken said this year’s event will allow visitors to “reconnect with, and explore the rich artistic environment of the area”.

“The Tree Alphabet will act as the primer for learning about the Ogham characters, their meanings, and their tree associations, while the Celtic Ogham Year Wheel signifies the links with our natural environment, living in harmony with it, and the awareness of our place in the universe, the lunar and solar cycles that drive the life on this planet of ours, and how life lives in balance and together.

“It’s a really lovely idea and it links in with the importance of the natural environment and how it got us through the lockdowns.

“And obviously, climate change.

“There’ll be no pop-up stages or food trucks. We’re literally focusing everything on this one installation, which I think is going to be beautiful, stunning, and something different that people won’t have seen before.”