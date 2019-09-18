Belfast Culture Night and Day 2019: Everything you need to know

The carnival came to town for Culture Night with entertainment and events across Belfast

Culture Night Belfast returns as thousands are expected to take to the streets for an evening filled with theatre, music, arts and a bit of craic.

If you've never been or if you just want to find out what's happening and where, here's everything you need to know:

When is Culture Night taking place?

Culture Night Belfast takes place on Friday, September 20. Most events will take place between 1-10pm, but all events aimed specifically at children will stop at around 9pm.

What's happening this year?

For the first time ever, Culture Day will be taking place on the following day, Saturday, September 21. Make a real weekend of it and continue where Culture Night left off the evening before with a unique blend of arts, culture, creativity and fun, in another free, inclusive family-friendly programme.

Where will it all take place?

Events will be held on the streets of the city centre from the City Hall all the way through to the Cathedral Quarter.

However, organisers warn that all events are subject to change. Due to the size and pop-up nature of Culture Night Belfast, times and venues may vary, but you can stay up to date by downloading their swish new app. It also features the programme, maps and a planner to keep you right.

What are the highlights of this year's Culture Night?

There are too many to mention, but here are some of our top picks:

1. All up in this joint: urban music event with live graffiti show and breakdance battle

6pm-late, The National

2. Belfast ukulele jam

Culture Kiosk, Castle Place, 8-9pm

3. A wee nightmare before Christmas

6pm-late, The Dirty Onion

4. Family friendly cabaret performances at Belfast Circus School

17.30, 19.00 & 20.30, Gordon Street

5. Last ever big fat gay wedding

7.30pm, The MAC balcony

6. Mix the City

5.30pm-9pm, City Hall

What are the highlights of this year's Culture Day?

1. Ginger Pride

3-4pm, City Hall Lawn

2. Crazy adventure golf

12-5pm, Belfast City Hall

3. Oh Yeah Music Centre Acoustic Picnic

11am-4pm, Gordon Street

4. Campervan of Dreams

2-4pm, CastleCourt

The full listing of all events can be found here or on the app.

Will there be information points on the streets so I know what's going on?

Yes, there will be 'Culture Night Hubs' located around the city centre on the night which will be the main point of contact for information, first aid, lost property and lost people.

These are located at:

Belfast City Hall

Culture Hub, Rosemary Street

Cotton Court

Culture Kiosk, Castle Place

St Anne's Cathedral

Will I be able to park my car in the city centre?

Organisers are advising people to leave their car at home if possible as there will be no on-street parking available in and around the Cathedral Quarter over Friday and Saturday - this includes Donegall Street, North Street, Union Street, Academy Street, Exchange Street, Waring Street, Talbot Street and Royal Avenue.

If you do decide to bring your car, there are numerous other parking facilities located around the city centre. Click here for more details.

Road closures

The build-up of people attending the event means that, in the interest of public safety, some city centre roads will be closed to traffic from 1pm onward.

From 1pm-10pm on Friday, the following roads will be closed: Hill Street, Gordon Street, Talbot Street, Exchange Street West, Academy Street, Donegall Street.

From 4pm-10pm, the following roads will be closed: Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, North Street, York Street, Waring Street, Skipper Street, Rosemary Street, Lombard Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Castle Place.

On Saturday, from 10am-5pm, the following roads will be closed: Donegall Street, Academy Steet, Exchange Street West, Talbot Street.

What public transport will be available?

Translink is encouraging you to leave the car behind and travel with Metro, who are providing special Nightmover services departing Belfast City Centre at 11.30pm, midnight, 12.30am and 1.00am on selected routes.

There will also be extra capacity on Translink Metro and Glider services during Culture Day. Visit translink.co.uk/culturenight or call 028 90 66 66 30 for more information.

Do I need to bring an umbrella?

At the moment, the Met Office is forecasting sun all day on Friday, with highs of 18C and lows of 13C.

Saturday is shaping up to be a warm one too but if you're out for the night, the clouds will start rolling in at about 7pm.

No rain - hurrah! But do bring layers because, as Mammy always says, you're better looking at it than looking for it. The weather in Belfast can be quite unpredictable, so maybe bring a brolly just in case.

