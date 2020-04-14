Belfast dog Harlso gives Instagram spotlight to skilled pups

Harlso who can balance objects on his head including an Easter egg to keep people entertained during lockdown

Harlso who can balance objects on his head including a sandwich to keep people entertained during lockdown

A Belfast dog who became an internet star is joining forces with other canine celebrities across social media in a bid to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

Paul Lavery and Jennifer Scott (both 30), the owners of Harlso the Balancing Hound, will be hosting a daily Instagram Live with in a series called 'Stay Home with Harlso!'

The six-year-old dachshund from east Belfast boasts thousands of fans around the world thanks to his unique balancing acts, and last year he was a winner in the internet 'Oscars', picking up a Webby Award in the Best Social Animal category.

His ongoing recovery from a back injury means he is unable to entertain his fans at the moment.

Instead he is reaching out to other talented pooches who will be showcasing their tricks while their owners offer tips on coping with the lockdown.

Paul explained: "We will be chatting to those behind some of our favourite online accounts who have featured Harlso in the past or who we partnered up with to do something a bit different. "

The videos will be available live at 7pm each week night on the Harlso the Balancing Hound Instagram page.