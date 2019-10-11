Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea: Same-sex marriage laws mean Northern Ireland lives in 'black and white'

Ru Paul's Drag Race's Belfast queen, Blu Hydrangea, said Northern Ireland's current laws prohibiting same-sex marriage mean the province is living "in black and white" when the rest of the UK and Ireland was living in technicolour.

Blu Hydrangea - the drag name of 23-year-old Joshua Cargill - has made no secret of her mission to educate RuPaul's Drag Race viewers of Northern Ireland's marriage laws, which differ from the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Blu said: "There’s a lot going on in Ireland at the minute, so it’s nice to have that platform to bring the conversation and open it up in the UK.

"Like, we’re still over here in black and white while you’re living your lives in colour."

The drag queen used her introductory video on the show to highlight the ongoing campaign for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

"It's hard to be gay person in Belfast," she said. "My partner and I have been together for, like four-and-a-half years, and I would love to marry him but it's just not even legal."

In July, Parliament voted to pass the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act, which obliges the Government to legalise same-sex marriage if the devolved Northern Ireland Executive has not been re-established by October 21, 2019.

