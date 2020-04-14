Belfast family boasts a Sonny disposition as pet dog triumphs in online talent show

As the restrictions placed on families as a result of coronavirus drive some people barking mad, it's given some the opportunity to come up with novel idea for family entertainment.

Yesterday, north coast based Big Telly Theatre Company hosted their first online dog show and, with dozens joining in around the country, it proved to be a real Easter treat.

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson was the guest judge for the event, which saw dogs perform in categories like best dressed, best waggy tail and dancing.

At the end of the event, top dog was named as Sonny, a five-year-old springer cross rescue dog from Belfast, and it seems he's following in his family's footsteps by putting on an excellent performance.

"We're a family of self employed actors," said Jazzmin McClure, who was delighted to see Sonny excel in the competition which caught the imagination of dog owners.

"It looks like he's picked up a few pointers. We follow The Big Telly Company on Facebook and spotted their post about the show and thought, why not, what else have we got to do?

"It turned into a really fun family day, with everyone joining in."

Family included mum Christine Nelson, 14-year-old Reelan-Rose and Owenea (8).

"We've been looking out for things to keep everyone amused and this, bringing the dog into the limelight, was a perfect way to spend our Easter Monday," she added.

"It was great to see so many other families and their dogs across the country who joined in. We just did it for a bit of fun, and didn't really expect Sonny to come out on top the way he did, bless him."

Sonny will now be receiving his special cup in the mail.

"He might get ideas about Crufts now!" laughed Jazzmin.