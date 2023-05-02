Belfast flautist Sir James Galway hits right note with Lizzo at the Met Gala

‘Honoured’ musician joined singer Lizzo for special performance

Karlie Kloss at the Met Gala — © Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kim Kardashion at the Met Gala — © Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lizzo and James Galway perform onstage during The 2023 Met Gala — © Getty Images

Renowned Belfast flautist Sir James Galway has told how “honoured and overwhelmed” he was to be asked to perform at the Met Gala.

Sir James joined superstar singer Lizzo — who is also a classically trained flautist who incorporates the flute in her shows — in a special performance where they dueted Flight of the Bumble Bee.

Sir James said: “Now that the secret is out, we were honoured and overwhelmed to be asked to attend yesterday’s Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

Sir James said that after three years of performing online only, he was thrilled to accompany Lizzo onstage to perform.

He added: “It truly was an evening we will treasure forever.”

The theme of this year’s event was “In honour of Karl”, with the dress code asking celebrities to be inspired by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld in their looks.

And there were more local links in the fashion department too as American model Karlie Kloss stunned with an outfit designed by Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson.

The 30-year-old is expecting her second child with businessman husband Joshua Kushner.

Wearing a Loewe outfit, her black gown featured Lagerfeld’s signature strings of pearls, with a trompe-l’oeil design giving a modern, surrealist edge to the ensemble.

“I’m so happy, this is the first time I’m sharing my news, so it’s very special,” she told Vogue.

She continued: “I was pregnant last time during the pandemic so I didn’t leave my sweatpants.

“So this is the first time I’m on a red carpet pregnant and it’s a super special moment, also kind of vulnerable — so I don’t know how to style a belly. I can’t imagine a more special moment.”

Tapping into the red carpet maternity fashion trend for sleek, skintight designs, Kloss’ dress had long sleeves and a tight silhouette to show off her growing bump.

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna and tennis star Serena Williams also showed off their growing bumps at the Met Gala 2023.

The Barbadian singer wowed in an extravagant bridal gown inspired by French fashion house Chanel.

Famous faces also appeared to honour Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette with their ensembles — with Jared Leto opting for an enormous fluffy white cat costume.

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by British stars Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel, as well as Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour.

Lipa thanked Dame Anna for the “honour” of hosting this year’s Met Gala and the “responsibility” of honouring Lagerfeld’s legacy during her second time at the event.

“It’s a big responsibility and a big honour and I feel very lucky that Anna asked me to do this to honour Karl’s night, and his legacy,” the pop megastar told Vogue, speaking on the event’s carpet.

Dame Anna, who arrived at the event with veteran actor Bill Nighy, also wore a coat that seemed to have small cat motifs embroidered on it.

She said that this year’s event would be “a very emotional night” and paid tribute to her friend Lagerfeld.