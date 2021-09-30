Belfast makeup artist Paddy McGurgan stuns followers with weight loss results

An award winning Northern Irish makeup artist has wowed fans on social media with the results of his dramatic weight loss.

Paddy McGurgan has previously spoken publicly about his desire to transform his body, telling the Brunch Club by Buella podcast earlier this year the journey began back in September 2019.

The stunning transformation was on show to his 68,000 followers on Facebook and 41,000 on Instagram when he shared a snap of a visit to Birmingham on Wednesday.

Posting the photo of himself dressed in black, Mr McGurgan said: “Fun day filming something very interesting in #Birmingham. It’s always strange being on the other side of the camera.”

The post led to the Middletown-born man receiving a deluge of compliments, as people were bowled over by the results of his fitness and diet regime.

Beauty influencer Vanessa Davis posted: “Is that a new James Bond?”

Irish model Holly Carpenter added: “You look amazing Paddy.”

The post received over 2,000 likes on Facebook, with Sasha Dickson remarking: “You look amazing! Like looking at a completely different person! You look so much more confident in yourself and that speaks volumes. Well done.”

The acclaimed makeup artist moved into the beauty world having originally focused on pursuing a music career, choosing a music degree at the Jordanstown campus of Ulster University.

Mr McGurgan now owns and runs his own store on Belfast’s Royal Avenue.

Speaking about his weight loss back in June, he told the Brunch Club by Buella podcast walking over lockdown was a big help in the journey.

“Suddenly you find you have all of this extra time. Normally whenever someone said about going for a walk, sometimes I would feel guilty because I know there was emails sitting that need to be replied too or maybe I am just working one job to the next and just not leaving any time. This was different, I had this time,” he said.

“I hadn’t read books in ages so I started getting into audiobooks. With audiobooks I wasn’t listenting to like crime or thrillers. I started surrounding myself with very positive people.

“The books were very motivational. There was a couple of really great books. I think that was the first step that, about changing my mental attitude to what I was trying to do.

“From Covid kicked, that was when I really started to focus heavily on making sure I was looking after my nutrition, being more active, making sure those steps were in.”