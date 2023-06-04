Belfast man comes second in ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ quiz show

Brian Craythorne from Belfast has become a runner-up in an RTÉ quiz show that has put the island’s most intelligent minds through their paces over the past 10 weeks.

The first series finale of ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ aired on Sunday night, and Brian was just pipped to the post by Patrick Carthy (31), an electrical engineer from Longford.

Presented by Claire Byrne, producers trawled the length and breadth of the land in order to find the best contestants for the new show, and 56-year-old civil servant Brian held his own right up until the end.

Claire Byrne said: “What a rollercoaster it has been on the road to the final and each contestant has certainly earned their place in the top three!

"The questions became tougher with each round and the competition was stiffer as we moved from the heats to the final. Patrick kept his nerve the whole way through and has truly proved himself to be Ireland's Smartest.

"It was a privilege to meet all of the players who were brave enough to face off against some of the best and brightest in the country to shoot for the grand title, but what a worthy winner we have found in Patrick Carthy who was calm and focussed to the last second of the game. Congratulations Patrick - you truly are, Ireland's Smartest!

Claire Byrne with Brian Craythorne, Niall Duddy and Patrick Carthy. Credit: RTÉ

Winner Patrick added: “I was delighted to win the series particularly against such excellent opponents.

"Like in our first-round match, the final round against Brian was incredibly close and could have gone either way. It was great to get the opportunity to take part in Ireland’s Smartest as I’ve always enjoyed watching television quizzes.

"The format was fun to play even with the added pressure of the studio lights and cameras. There has been great support throughout the series from friends, neighbours, work colleagues and family, in particular my mother Mary."

The ten-part series started on Sunday, April 2 and the finale aired Sunday, June 4 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

All 10 episodes of the series are available on RTÉ Player.