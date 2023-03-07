Belfast man hoping to win over judges on BBC’s Interior Design Masters

Peter Irvine hopes to build skills on popular BBC styling show

A Belfast man is among the contestants hoping to impress on Interior Design Masters which returns to our TV screens this week.

Peter Irvine (34) is hoping to build on the skills he learned revamping his semi-detached property into a perfectly imperfect home using the Japanese aesthetic of Wabi Sabi.

“I applied for the last season, but didn’t make the cut,” he explained. “Getting so close gave me even more determination.

“I was in the middle of renovating my own home at the time and made my audition video sitting in amongst the rubble.

“It was good to be able to go back and say ‘remember, this is what I said I was going to do and I did it’ — that was a nice portfolio for me and I think it helped me finally get on the show.”

The visual stylist for Marks & Spencer spent five years transforming the home he shares with electrician partner Damian Curran (38) on a shoe-string budget.

The couple shared every step of the journey on their popular social media blog, The White Home, which documented the removal of walls, installation of their bathroom, knocking through a fireplace to make it double-sided, pouring concrete floors and the construction of their impressive kitchen.

However, Peter has had to up his game to maximise his time on the popular BBC show presented by Alan Carr as he vies for a chance to land a contract to transform a top cocktail bar.

Interior Design Masters contestant Peter Irvine from Belfast — © BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross

Head judge Michelle Ogundehin wastes no time making it clear what she expects to see from those hoping to win the career defining contract which she sums up as “ideas, invention, energy and excitement” in the first episode of the new series.

The first task sees minimalist Peter team up with foster mum Joanne Hardcastle who has racked up tens of thousands of followers online as result of her maximalist design skills.

The pair have to transform one of five new showroom apartments which make up a regeneration project in London with sustainability at the core of their design.

Peter gets off to a flying start after telling the presenter he is “looking beautiful” prompting Carr to declare: “Flattery will get you everywhere — you’ve won!”

However the aspiring designer soon finds himself in hot water after failing to impress the judges with his attempt to create a Spanish oasis soaked in his trademark chill vibe.

“There’s a time and a place for signature style,” Ms Ogundehin tells him. “This wasn’t it.”

The former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration is critical of Peter and Joanne’s lack of cohesiveness and remarks on the absence of any evidence of collaboration.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph Peter admitted it has been hard to hear the constructive feedback, but insists he has taken it all on board.

“My partner and I know how to respect our house, but these are commercial spaces on the show — so it really encourages you to bring your creativity,” Peter explained.

“It’s also about logistics, time keeping and being able to step outside my comfort zone. I quickly learned I don’t know everything at all.”

Peter Irvine

Peter, who believes his preferred simplistic and minimalist style is good for mental health, said he was forced to confront his inner demons on the show.

“I kept having these arguments in my head guessing what the judges were going to criticise,” he explained.

“What I thought would be negative, was positive and what I thought was positive would be negative. I learned not to put my thoughts into other people’s heads. So I pushed myself, but without compromising my individuality.”

Each week the contestants will visit different destinations around the UK to demonstrate their creative flair through the perfect mix of crafting, DIY and interior design.

They’ll be asked to revamp venues from shops to luxury holiday cottages to test the limits of their imagination — and also their communication skills.

Peter’s rivals include assistant interior designer Ry, architect and interior designer Buse, architectural designer Karl and furniture artist Monika.

However, not everyone has industry experience which means the amateur isn’t feeling too much out of his depth.

Criminal defence lawyer Temi, lawyer Charlotte, furniture shop manager Jack and waiter Tom are also competing for the prestigious prize.

Comedian and TV presenter Carr kicks off the fourth series of the hit show on Brighton Beach where he offers some valuable advice to all ten contestants.

“If you really want to stand out from the crowd, you’ve got to think bigger and better than the rest,” he says while licking an ice cream.

Despite a bumpy start, Peter remains confident that he has what it takes.

Interior Design Masters starts on BBC One at 9pm tonight and will be available on iPlayer.