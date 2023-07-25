Belfast musician featured in Rolling Stone as ‘one of alt-rock's greatest hopes’

Jordan Adetunji, an upcoming Belfast-born star, has been mentioned in Rolling Stone magazine as a ‘rock stalwart’ and one of the alternative rock genre’s ‘greatest hopes’.

He was recently snapped up by record label RCA, wich represents A-listers such as Childish Gambino and A$AP Rocky, after being spotted by none other than Oli Sykes from the hit band, Bring Me the Horizon.

Talking about his new single ‘Go’, the rapper said: ““This song I wrote about defeating the odds and manifesting all the things people said I won’t do. The energy I wanted to give off was no matter how much your doubted you still go for it,”

He was spotted by rocker Sykes on TikTok, and said that his home city has definitely influenced his musical style.

"At the start, I was shooting a lot of them in Belfast. For example, ‘Woke Up’, I shot at an abandoned Belfast skate park. I still record in my room. I get better ideas in there sometimes.

When I was at school, everyone was supportive. I used to post rap videos on Facebook, then started adding other elements to it like guitar, because I am so influenced by people like Jimi Hendrix and post-punk bands like Joy Division,” Jordan continued.

"Finding out that people like guitarist Gary Moore went to my school, I got the excitement from knowing that and it gave me inspiration to keep doing my music the way I do it – keeping it alternative and constantly trying to push the mark.”

Jordan added that he also takes inspiration from Nigerian and Afrobeat influences, and said that his mum is his biggest life inspiration overall.

"In my life, my Mum. The way she does things and her style back in the day. She dressed really cool and expressed herself through art.

"My Dad was a big music lover. Growing up, I would have heard a lot of RnB. My Mum loved Michael Bolton and my Dad listened to a lot of hip-hop.”