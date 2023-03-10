‘Belfast’ stars reunite for Loewe fashion show headed by NI designer JW Anderson

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, guest and Dan Levy (R) attend the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe) — © Getty Images for Loewe

NI actor Jamie Dornan and his ‘Belfast’ co-star Caitriona Balfe had a mini reunion during Paris Fashion Week recently, after sitting front row at the Loewe show together.

The high fashion brand is headed by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson as creative director.

Its Fall 2023 show attracted a host of A-list celebrities, including ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy, who has often donned Loewe’s creations in photographs on his social media platforms.

Jamie Dornan said he didn’t even realise Dublin native Caitriona Balfe was going to be at the event.

"She texted me last night as I was getting into bed,” he told fashion news site, Women’s Wear Daily.

"I haven’t seen her in a year, because she’s been off filming the final series of ‘Outlander,’ so I’m very excited to see her.”

The Holywood actor has also teamed up with ‘Belfast’ director Kenneth Branagh again for the latter’s third Agatha Christie adaptation, ‘A Haunting in Venice’.

“I finished just before Christmas and it was a joyous experience. We had such a tight little group of actors including Michelle Yeoh, who’s like, maybe, my new favourite person.

"We had little Jude Hill, who’s in the ‘Belfast’ movie, who plays my son. He’s in ‘A Haunting in Venice’ too so it was a nice little reunion for that too,” Dornan added.

The 40-year-old is also set to begin filming a second series of hit crime thriller ‘The Tourist’ in Dublin in the coming weeks, which he said he is looking forward to.

“The scripts are incredible, like really mad and funny, and quirky and weird,” he continued.

“We’re getting to shoot it in Ireland, so that’s a bit of a win for me and I get to see some family. I literally start in a few weeks’ time so I’m very, very excited.”