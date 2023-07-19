Belfast theatre to welcome children to 18+ drag show with ‘strong sexual content’

Dizney In Drag: Once Upon A Parody to take place in the Mac this weekend. (Pic from Mac website).

A Belfast theatre is allowing children, who are accompanied by an adult, to attend a drag performance which contains “strong sexual content”.

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody will take place at The MAC on Saturday night and has been advertised as a “Pride special”.

The show, produced by The Hairy Godmothers, is certified as 18+ with the reasons clearly outlined to those seeking to secure a ticket for £20.

"Prepare to have all your childhood dreams shattered like Cinderella's glass slipper in an elephant graveyard of adult fantasies and fairytale follies,” the blurb on the MAC website states.

"Just in time for Belfast Pride, follow some familiar characters and discover sides of them you never knew existed.

"Come and be a Toy in our Story. If you have any reservation, just Let It Go.

"Be Our Guest and book a seat now! You'll pity the Poor Unfortunate Souls that miss out on this one.”

The description includes a disclaimer making it clear that the show is in no way affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company – or any of its affiliates.

The MAC website also stresses that children are welcome, provided they attend the event with an adult.

"Patrons under 18 are welcome with adult supervision if both parties are aware of the strong sexual content,” it states.

"Strong sexual references, strong infrequent coarse language, strobe effects.”

LGB Alliance co-founder Malcolm Clark told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that theatre bosses “should have had a clearer idea of where the boundaries are”.

"For me this is at the heart of the whole story of drag,” he said.

“I’ve been to a thousand drag shows over the years as a gay bloke and for all of my life – until about three years ago – drag was a highly sexualised adult form of entertainment, mainly among gay men.

"It was outrageous, it was naughty, it was fun – sometimes it was done really artistically like Lily Savage.

"Sometimes it’s got a real streak of misogyny about it and therefore suddenly to have kids exposed to all this stuff where the boundaries have not been made clear I think is of concern.”

Mr Clark described the production group as “classy” as he stressed that he doesn't believe the show will be as “raucous” as “the average” drag show.

“But for The MAC to stray in to this whole big contested debate where parents are trying to work out what they should and shouldn’t see – and what their kids should and shouldn’t see – but not be able to explain some basic fundamental things is a real mistake on their part.”

The Mac theatre in Belfast

Stand in presenter Holly Hamilton told listeners the show is a touring act which has performed in Edinburgh where parents were told by performers themselves to leave the kids at home.

Mr Clark warned that society is buying into an idea that “to most gay men is just bizarre”.

"That somehow drag is this big, progressive, tolerant, inclusive art form – it was never that.

"It was rude and it was raucous and you would laugh out loud at the outrageous things and pick on people in the audience and make fun of them and all the rest of it.

"And suddenly we are being fed back this myth that this art form is, because guys are dressed as girls, inclusive – it doesn’t make it inclusive.

"If a misogynist or a racist or an idiot who doesn’t understand the boundaries of sexualised content puts on a dress, that doesn’t mean he is inclusive and somehow he understands better how to perform in front of children.

"This idea that we should just ignore all the normal child safeguarding that we do just because guys are dressed as women and they are talking about gay issues is absolute insane.”

A spokesperson for The MAC said Dizney in Drag is an adult show and “has been marketed as such”.

"The MAC works alongside local and international professional artists and companies, whom we know and trust, to provide high quality arts experiences for a broad range of audiences,” added the spokesperson.

“We are proud to stage a range of shows which cater for all ages, tastes and backgrounds.

"Our website provides show guidance and information to help audience members make their own informed decisions when booking.

“Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody is an adult show and has been marketed as such.

“The MAC takes very seriously its commitment to safeguarding young people.

"We are careful to consistently implement our safeguarding policy which seeks to ensure that all children and young people engaging with the MAC are safe and protected from harm at all times, regardless of their age, culture, disability, gender, language, racial origin, religious beliefs and/or sexual identity.”