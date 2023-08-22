Belfast woman on secondary breast cancer: ‘I intend to live every minute to the full and help others’

Cheryl Graham shot by Jennifer Willis for Seen to be Heard Campaign

Make 2nds Count, a charity dedicated to giving hope to those who are living with secondary breast cancer, has launched a series of Love Your Tribe ladies lunch events.

The first lunch will take place at Crumlin Road Gaol on September 2. Tickets cost £35 and the afternoon’s entertainment includes music by The Motown Sensations, a Prosecco reception and afternoon tea, compered by comedian Gary Wilson.

Make 2nds Count ambassador Cheryl Graham encourages people to buy a ticket: “Come along and have a great afternoon’s craic. People will also know that their contribution will help to make a difference to the lives of those, including myself, who are living with an uncurable disease for which the average life expectancy is two to five years.”

Cheryl (56) was a senior scientific officer and worked in forensics for 26 years before taking early retirement due to ill health.

The Belfast woman was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer when she was 42.

Following a treatment programme, she recovered and was living in good health until she suffered an acute ischemic stroke. Luckily Cheryl’s husband recognised the symptoms and she was treated quickly and made a recovery.

A few months on, Cheryl felt something was amiss. Following tests, DCIS, an early form of breast cancer, was detected and she underwent a mastectomy.

“Anyone that has had a primary cancer diagnosis — a stage one to three — has a 30% risk of reoccurrence,” she says.

“So that was two primary diagnoses I’d had. I asked for gene tests to be done and I found out that I was a carrier of the BRCA2 gene. That was while I was on the list for reconstructive surgery, but because I now had that gene and the doctors knew I had it, I was then of significant risk of developing further breast cancer. At that point then they scanned me.

“On the 22nd of November 2020, I was informed that I had secondary breast cancer, which is stage four and it’s incurable. I was told that I would be on palliative treatment for the rest of my life.

“I had multiple tumours in my lymphatic system. I had tumours speckled all through my lungs and I had tumours above my spine. My life expectancy was estimated to be between nine months to two years.”

The memory of receiving the devastating diagnosis stays with Cheryl.

“Secondary breast cancer is when the cancer has come out of the breast and it has gone to other parts of the body,” she explains.

“Other parts of the body that it can go to are the liver, lungs, skin, brain and the bones. At that stage, you’re now deemed to be stage four and incurable; stage one to three is curable.

“The day I was given the news that I had secondary breast cancer, I had no nurse, no box of tissues, no support literature. My husband and I were just told the news and advised to go home and tell our two sons, and that was actually my younger son’s 18th birthday. The consultant left the room — it’s just as clear as it was the day it happened — and we just sat there and looked at each other.”

When Cheryl told people that she had secondary breast cancer, she found that it was a misunderstood disease: “Some said: ‘Sure nobody dies of breast cancer anymore… that’s the good cancer to have’. Well, firstly there is no ‘good’ cancer and secondly, on average 1,000 people in the UK die every month from secondary breast cancer.

“Secondary breast cancer kills. It is not pink and fluffy like it is often portrayed.

“Only approximately 5% of money raised for breast cancer research goes to it. Secondary breast cancer is the darker shade of pink.”

Cheryl turned to charity Make 2nds Count for support.

“Whenever I had primary breast cancer, I have access to what are called breast cancer nurses,” she recalls.

“The day I was given my secondary diagnosis, I was no longer to be seen by them.

“There are currently no trust-funded secondary breast cancer nurses in Northern Ireland. At a time when you need it most, there’s no one there.

“There is one actually in Northern Ireland at Belfast [City] Hospital, but she is funded by a charity. There are none in my hospital. Four out of five trusts have nobody. Make 2nds Count helps to fill that gap.”

Members of Make 2nds Count

The Belfast mum first heard about Make 2nds Count through a friend.

“In the Make 2nds Count Northern Ireland group we started off with six members and there are now 83.

“It’s a patient and family-focused charity solely dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer, through raising awareness, funding medical research and community programmes.

“I wanted to get involved with the charity as it has a focus on quality of life with their services aiming to help affected patients and families by informing, sharing and offering practical advice and support.”

A proud ambassador for Make 2nds Count in Northern Ireland, the organisation has been a lifeline for Cheryl and others.

“If you’re currently living well with a disease which I am, you’re in no man’s land; so, having palliative treatment but not included in the palliative care system,” she explains.

“I’m OK but many others struggle both mentally and physically. Make 2nds Count fills the gap and provides a safe space and opportunity to make links and form friendships with a community that completely understands what living with secondary breast cancer actually means.

“A lot of the cancer groups would be open to primary and secondary. But when you have a primary diagnosis, you come to the end of your treatment and you want to move on, and it’s very uncomfortable for people with secondary to be sitting in a group of people like that because they don’t want to maybe frighten other people. So having a group of people that are basically in the same situation as you [is invaluable].”

To people who have just received a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer, Cheryl shares this advice: “I think I’d want to tell others that there’s always hope. Having a secondary breast cancer diagnosis does not mean that your life is over, and it does take a while for everybody to get their head around that.

“Nobody will understand what it’s like to be sat in front of a doctor and the doctor to say to you: ‘You’ve got cancer all through your body,’ until you’re there. But we learn to live with a different mindset and you certainly get a new perspective on things.

“When we hear about new treatments and trials, we’re grateful and hope that there will be one that will suit our type of breast cancer whenever we come to the end of our line of treatment.

“I will never be told I’m in remission. I will never get to ring the bell.

“I have no idea how long I will be here, but I intend to live every minute to the full and hopefully help some others along the way.”

To purchase a ticket for Love Your Tribe, visit app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/Make2ndsCount/LoveyourtribeNI.html