Belfast's St Patrick's Day celebrations will be 'bigger than ever'

Lord Mayor Daniel Baker joins twins Conan and Che McConnell, Q Radio duo Ryan and Jordan, Captain Cleanup and Q Man to launch St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Belfast

Belfast City Council says its St Patrick's Day celebrations will be "bigger than ever" with a vibrant carnival parade, followed by a concert at Custom House Square, headlined by dance act Cascada on March 17.

The parade's theme this year is 'Protecting the Environment and Climate Change' and the streets will come alive with floats and performers as it snakes its way through the city centre, led by the city's first citizen, Lord Mayor, Councillor Daniel Baker.

Departing City Hall at 12.30pm, it will travel along Chichester Street and Victoria Street, on to High Street and Donegall Street before finishing at Writer's Square.

A short walk away in Custom House Square, the free concert will take place from 1.30pm to 4pm featuring local bands All Folk'd Up and the Banjacks and a special performance from the Loughgiel Irish dancers.

The concert will then play host to Ibiza favourites DJ and saxophonist musical duo, Ben Santiago and Lovely Laura and the global, multi-platinum dance act Cascada - performing some of her hits including Everytime We Touch and Evacuate the Dancefloor.

Q Radio duo Ryan A and Jordan will be the presenters on stage during the concert. Entry to the concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Yesterday the Lord Mayor, Daniel Baker, said: "I really can't wait for this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations in Belfast. They're bigger and better than ever this year with hundreds expected to line the streets to watch the colourful and vibrant carnival parade before enjoying the free concert at Custom House Square.

"St Patrick came to Ireland on a boat, he tended sheep on Slemish Mountain and used the Shamrock to deliver his message. He understood how important respecting and protecting the land and sea are so with that in mind, we have chosen 'Protecting the Environment and Climate Change' as the parade's theme this year. These are two important messages the council wants to highlight in a fun, engaging way.

"It's a great family day out so we'd encourage everyone to come into town on St Patrick's Day and enjoy the celebrations."

Ahead of the celebrations, the SPAR Craic 10k run will take place earlier that day with 2,000 people taking part in the event which leaves City Hall at 9am and finishes at Ormeau Park.

Meanwhile, St George's Market has a bumper weekend of St Patrick's Day celebrations and activities running from March 13 to 15.

Feile an Earraigh, which begins on March 1, will have over 70 events including live music, debates and discussions, plays and youth events, culminating with its final celebrations on St Patrick's Day.

For more information on the St Patrick's Day celebrations, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks