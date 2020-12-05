Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson: A cheerleader for heritage champions
Best known for his role as Baldrick in the Blackadder television series, the actor and documentary maker tells Linda Stewart why it is important that we cherish our past and preserve our historic treasures
Linda Stewart
It's only too easy to be able to picture a youthful Sir Tony Robinson playing the Artful Dodger. Now 74, he's been acting for an incredible 62 years, having cut his teeth at the age of 12 in the original stage version of Oliver! But he still projects that impish yet wry quality that won the appreciation of TV audiences as Baldrick in Blackadder.