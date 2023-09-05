Blue Lights loses out on New Drama award to Netflix show Wednesday

Northern Irish police series Blue Lights has lost out in the new drama category at this year’s National Television Awards to viral Netflix sensation Wednesday, which stars Hollywood leading lady Jenna Ortega.

Blue Lights launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in March to five-star reviews.

The BBC then announced in April that the show will return for a second season in 2024.

The show is directed by Gilles Bannier and was co-created and written by Salisbury Poisonings writer Declan Lawn and former journalist Adam Patterson.

Series one followed three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigated their way through their first few months in a uniquely dangerous place to be a response police officer.

Blue Lights faced strong competition also from Netflix's Queen Charlotte, alongside Death In Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise.

The National Television Awards took place at The O2 in London.

There were a total of 16 prizes up for grabs including best TV presenter, best serial drama, best comedy, and best daytime show.

Comedian Joel Dommett kicked off the show by introducing some of the nominees before he told the audience: "My wife is actually nine months pregnant, she is due basically now."

He joked that if his partner, Hannah Cooper, goes into labour, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were on standby to take her to the hospital.

Reality TV series Gogglebox took home the first award of the night, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, seeing off tough competition from The Masked Singer and Donnelly and McPartlin, who were nominated for two of their shows, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

The big winner of the night was Sarah Lancashire, who took home the NTA Special Recognition Award, as well as the best drama performance prize for her lead role in the final series of Happy Valley, which also won the returning drama accolade.

The BBC crime series starring James Norton and Sarah Lancashire beat medical drama Call the Midwife, Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things and detective series Vera.

Lancashire said she "adored every scene" of Happy Valley, and taking to the stage for the third time on the evening, she said she has been "so very fortunate to spend my working life doing a job that I love".

She added: "Without you, all of this would grind to a crashing halt."

Asked if she thought her casting would encourage more storylines starring older females, the 58-year-old actress said: "I do hope. I think things are changing and they've needed to change for a long time, evolution is slow but we're catching up."

The NTAs further paid tribute to late TV star Paul O'Grady, who won an award in the factual entertainment category for his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

BBC's The Traitors won the award for best reality competition, while Lewis Capaldi won in the authored documentary category for his programme where he opened up about his mental health struggles. Ant and Dec won the TV Presenter award.