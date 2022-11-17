Blue Peter’s newest NI presenter embracing ‘massive responsibility’ after first week on the show

Bangor-born magician Joel Mawhinney has spoken about how much fun he is having after joining BBC’s Blue Peter show last week.

The Northern Irishman became the 41st person to present the popular children’s programme and was introduced during a special episode on Friday.

The former Bangor Grammar student decided to pursue a career in entertainment at age 18.

He is best known for his illusions on social media where he has a huge following, with over 16.5m on one platform alone. He also starred in his own BBC NI TV series – Life is Magic – in 2020.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Joel said joining the show has been a “really weird turn of events” in his career.

“I never expected to get the job, it came seemingly out of nowhere,” he said.

“I was on the show as a magician a couple of times and then we got called during the summer. As soon as I heard the job was up for grabs I said: ‘Yes sign me up’.

“The screen test seemingly went well and then I got the call which I was not expecting at all, especially having the last presenter being Adam B, another Northern Irish fella.

“Adam and I are good pals and he has just been so lovely and supportive.”

Joel’s first role on the programme was part of a Blue Peter road trip to Scotland featuring glamping, kayaking and cliff jumping into the cold waters of Loch Ard.

Blue Peter’s newest presenter also follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters Zoe Salmon who is also from Bangor and the late Caron Keating.

“It is a massive responsibility. My family have just been really supportive. My mum and dad know well not to go crazy and hype things up too much,” he added.

“They couldn’t be happier. My mum was a little bit giddy when she found out.

“I remember really vividly when I was in primary school Zoe Salmon came into our primary school. She sent me a lovely message.

“It is just a lot of no sleep, but it is OK because it is fun work. Now is the time to do it when I am in my twenties.

“It never stops and I am still having fun.”