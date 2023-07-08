Brad Pitt cheers fans at Silverstone paddock ahead of British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt cheered fans as he left the paddock at Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood star, 59, is at the famous racecourse in Northamptonshire to film an upcoming movie about Formula One racing.

Dressed in a white shirt jacket and aviator sunglasses, Pitt greeted fans and waved as he left the paddock, following the second free practice.

Actor Brad Pitt cheers fans leaving the paddock after after the second free practice at the British Formula One Grand Prix on Friday (Luca Bruno, AP)

A fictional Formula One team garage has also been set up for filming, and scenes are expected to be shot during Sunday’s race, according to US outlet Deadline.

The Oscar-winning actor was also pictured interacting with fans on Thursday as he arrived in Towcester, sporting a light-coloured T-shirt paired with a blue bomber jacket and washed-out denim jeans.

Pitt is expected to race an adapted racing car, which Formula One recently teased as the black and gold APXGP, in the film.

Pitt has been getting up to speed in Formula Two machinery for two months – first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport’s biggest titans.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton will co-produce it alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Brad Pitt at Silverstone racecourse (David Davies/PA)

On Thursday, Hamilton spoke about the film, saying: “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

Apple has bought the rights to the movie, marking its second feature film with Pitt, with him also starring in thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney.