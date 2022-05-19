Brian Kennedy: Eurovision is a ‘waste of time’ and Brooke Scullion’s song ‘wasn’t Irish enough’, claims Belfast singer

Singer Brian Kennedy of Ireland performs at the semi-finals of the 2006 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Belfast-born singer Brian Kennedy has declared Eurovision is a “waste of time” and said Brook Scullion’s entry which failed to make it to this year’s final “wasn’t Irish enough”.

The 55-year-old has previously represented Ireland himself at the European song contest in Athens in 2006 but said he never wants to be involved in the competition again.

Kennedy – who last year revealed he almost died from a massive heart attack in 2019 – said he gets asked to get involved in the competition “every year”.

“I get asked every year to do something. I was one of the last people before Ryan O’Shaughnessy to get into the final. My performance was the 1,000th performance,” he told the Irish Daily Star.

“Somebody gets in touch every year asking will you come and sing at a party, or they ask me to judge songs… I don’t really get involved.

“I think because of how it’s gone, it’s a waste of time because you know the way that it’s structured now, God love us, we don’t seem to have a chance.

“I think we’re a country that never gives up on anything so I think we should restructure ourselves.

“I got us into the final and Ryan did. It is possible.”

In 2016, the singer who grew up on the Falls Road was diagnosed with prostate cancer and required life-saving surgery.

Last week, Bellaghy singer Brooke Scullion didn’t make it to Saturday’s Eurovision final, with the 23-year-old's catchy pop entry 'That’s Rich' failing to make an impression with the European public during the second semi-final.

Kennedy described her as “so much better than most of the other people” but admitted he thought the song “wasn’t Irish enough”.

Ireland's Eurovision entry for 2022 Brooke Scullion

He said it might be “clever” to have future entries sing some of their songs in a mix of English and Irish because “that’s what I used to love about Eurovision”.

“I think culturally, everything has become very watered down. Everything has become very homogenised,” he added.

“Years ago, we knew it was Ireland representing us. You could hear the accent, there was something Irish about the song. I think it’s dangerous to just sound like everybody else and clearly it didn’t work.

“There has to be some sort of return to what we do, which is a great ballad and a great vocal performance.

“I think we should come back with a completely structured idea but stick with the ballad.

"A bit of Irish and English would be the way to go but I think culturally we need to make a stamp and say this Ireland because I don’t think we had this for a while.”