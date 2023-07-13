Britney’s new memoir is on ‘her terms’

Britney Spears says she “worked her ass off” to get her memoir written, after announcing the book that will be on her “terms”.

The pop star said she had had “a lot of therapy” to help get the book done and hoped fans would like it.

The Woman In Me by Spears will be published by Gallery Books in October.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday following the announcement, Spears said: “Ok guys I just got finished with my book — it’s coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it.

“And if you don’t, that’s cool too.”

The singer added now her memoir had been finished, she would be taking a trip to the Bahamas.

She said: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?”