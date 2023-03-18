Broadcaster Jon Snow says he ‘hasn’t found age relevant’ to late fatherhood (Channel 4/PA) — © Channel 4 News

Former Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow says he “hasn’t found age relevant” to his relationship with his children, after fathering his third child in his seventies.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster, 75, says having his most recent child Tafara “wasn’t easy” but that following the birth “life felt complete”.

Snow welcomed Tafara in 2021 with his wife Dr Precious Lunga.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster, 75, said following the birth of his third child, ‘life felt complete’ (PA) — © Jonathan Brady

Speaking to Saga Magazine, he discussed his relationship with his parents, children and grandchildren.

“There are three very small people in my life – two grandsons, aged one and three, and a son, Tafara, who is two-going-on-five,” he said.

“He’s got his mum’s brain and my extrovert nature. I love how you can already have great conversations with him.

“Having him wasn’t easy but we persisted because, at 48, my wife is a good deal younger than me and she very much wanted and deserved a baby. When he was born, life felt complete.”

Snow added that he felt “completely at ease” with late fatherhood and was not worried about dropping his son, or being exhausted.

“I haven’t found age relevant to my relationship with my son or grandsons,” he said.

“Is being a grandad different to being a dad? Not really. In the end, it’s all love, isn’t it?”

The full interview with Jon Snow can be read online and in the April 2023 edition of Saga Magazine, which celebrates the experiences of people over 50.