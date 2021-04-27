Bronagh Waugh's Mancunian accent proves to be a hit with ITV's Viewpoint fans

Northern Ireland actress Bronagh Waugh has proved to be a hit in her latest role as a cop in ITV's Viewpoint. Pic: Ben Blackall / © Tiger Aspect Productions 2021

Northern Ireland actress Bronagh Waugh has proved to be a hit with fans of ITV’s crime drama, Viewpoint, with viewers praising her Mancunian accent.

The star of The Fall plays Manchester cop DC Stella Beckett, who partners Bafta winner Noel Clarke's DC Martin Young in the series as a surveillance duo tasked with observing the boyfriend of missing primary school teacher, Gemma (Amy Wren).

The pair hole up in the flat of single parent, Zoe who happens to be a friend of Gemma's to carry out their stakeout.

Following the series' opening episode on Monday evening, viewers took to social media to praise the Coleraine woman's appearance in the drama.

On fan told the actress on Twitter: "Loving your accent", while Hollyoaks writer, Jon Larkin said he had been captivated within minutes of the series starting.

"Well #Viewpoint sucked us in in 10 minutes flat! Already swapping conspiracy theories. Cracking cast, how wonderful to see my mate @bronaghwaugh being stellar (see what i did there). Roll on ep 2!" he posted.

local fan Lisa Johnston said it was "so weird" hearing Bronagh's mancunian accent, adding: "Much love from norn iron Mrs. PS. watching on plus one so no spoilers."

The views from television critics were more divided, however, with the Daily Telegraph giving it three stars out of five, while the Guardian awarded it four out of five.

Bronagh, who is due to give birth to her first child next month, told Sunday Life that she's glad her female cop is no saint and how she was "buzzed" to have landed the role.

"She's really strong and tenacious and sarcastic and funny. She likes to cut corners," she said of Stella.

"I love that she's flawed. I think in cop shows, when you see female characters, they're very saintly and it's the male character that's often flawed. And the female character is the kind of good one but Stella's a bit messy, and a bit rough around the edges.

"It really appealed to me because it felt real. And actually it's Noel's character Martin who is more sensitive and there is a gender reverse with it."

Viewpoint continues on ITV at 9pm each night until Friday.