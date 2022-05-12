Brooke Scullion misses out on Saturday’s Eurovision final

Bellaghy Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion failed to advance to Saturday’s Eurovision grand final after missing out in Thursday’s semi-final.

The 23-year-old singer, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020, sang her pop break-up track That’s Rich, with the performance going down a storm at the competition arena in Turin.

However, it wasn’t enough to see her through as one of the lucky top-ten to advance to the final.

Qualifying for the final at Ireland’s expense was Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

Before she took to the stage, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill sent her well-wishes saying: “We are all behind you Brooke.”

"Good luck for tonight, we will all be cheering you on.”