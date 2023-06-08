Bryan Cranston on going to therapy with wife: We want to go the distance

Bryan Cranston has spoken about his plans for the future in an interview (Paola Kudacki)

Bryan Cranston has opened up about his marriage to wife Robin Dearden, revealing that they started therapy before getting married.

The Breaking Bad actor, 67, discussed his work and home life in an interview with British GQ, disclosing plans to shut down his production company and sell his half of mezcal business Dos Hombres.

With a desire to retire in 2026, Cranston said that he wants to move to a foreign country for at least six months with wife Dearden.

He said: “I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.

Bryan Cranston on the cover of the summer issue of British GQ (Paola Kudacki)

“She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.

“She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston, who also has credits in Malcolm In The Middle, Wakefield and Isle of Dogs, said that he wants to “go the distance” in his marriage.

“My wife and I have been going to therapy together since before we were married”, he said.

“I look at it like the warning light going off on your dashboard. It’s telling you, ‘You might want to pay attention to this’.

“I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way, I don’t want to just be with her.

“I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word.”

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden attend the premiere for Asteroid City in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Known for playing Walter White in Emmy Award winning TV series Breaking Bad, Cranston became close with co-star Aaron Paul on set and is godfather to his son.

He discussed what it was like to have a godson, telling GQ: “It is truly allowing me to go through the experience of what it feels like to be a grandfather.

“My jaws hurt from (smiling). I love to hold him and play with him.”

In May, Cranston appeared at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, in which Cranston stars.

It is anticipated that Cranston will now get involved in the Malcolm In The Middle reunion project.

Malcolm In The Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and saw Cranston play Hal, who is father to four sons with wife Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek.

Talking about the show, Cranston said: “I’m curious about that family 20 years later, what happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

