Carson and the Lady: Politics, high society and the story of a very unlikely friendship
New play Carson and the Lady, set in the run up to the creation of Northern Ireland, is being staged in the open air
Ivan Little
He would have passed Lord Carson’s imposing statue at Stormont regularly on his way to work as a high-powered political advisor to five successive Secretaries of State here, but Michael Cameron candidly admits that his knowledge of the man dubbed ‘the uncrowned king of Ulster ‘was limited.