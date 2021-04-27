Charlize Theron movie School for Good and Evil begins filming in Belfast

The film set at St Peters Church of Ireland on the Antrim Road in Belfast where the film ”The school for Good and Evil“ is being shot.

Filming of the new Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil is underway in north Belfast.

St Peter’s Church on the Antrim Road is being used as a location for the big budget production, which stars Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne and Kerry Washington.

Filming is also taking place at Belfast Harbour Studios for what will be its first film. The movie is directed by Paul Feig – best known for his film Bridesmaids and the Ghostbusters remake. Most of the production will be shot in Northern Ireland.

Security is tight around St Peter’s Church and local star-spotters haven’t glimpsed any big names so far. Trailers and lorries set up in the church grounds at the weekend. It is understood filming will take place at the church for another week or two.

The School For Good and Evil is based on a best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.

Parts of north Belfast also featured in the current series of BBC1 police drama Line of Duty. Opening scenes in episode one, featuring an armed robbery at a bookmakers, were filmed in the Sunningdale and Cavehill Road area.