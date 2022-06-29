Chelsea Clinton to visit Belfast as part of Our Place in Space event

Chelsea Clinton made a surprise cameo appearance in the emotional final episode of Derry Girls which paid tribute to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. (Channel 4)

Chelsea Clinton is to visit Belfast on Wednesday and will be interviewed by one of the stars of Derry Girls.

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton will be in the city as part of the Our Place in Space festival and will take part in an interview with Tara Lynne O’Neill, who played Mary Quinn in the hit Channel 4 comedy.

It comes of course after the famous American writer and activist made her own guest debut on the finale of the show.

Speaking about the upcoming chat, the Belfast actress said the Clinton family “did so much for Northern Ireland”.

“I was asked would I like to sit down and chat with Chelsea and I said of course I would,” Ms O'Neill told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“I suppose what it is mostly for Chelsea and I is where women’s place is, in this place in Northern Ireland, in this time.

“Chelsea is a very well-known activist trying to promote women’s place. Coming from Derry Girls... that is where my interest lies.

“We are just going to be chatting all things about being a woman. I get to welcome her to Northern Ireland as an adult and as a mother herself.”

In the post-credit finale scene which is set in present day New York, a mailman delivers the letter to Chelsea, who is now 42, explaining that it had been intercepted while on its way to the White House in the 1990s.

She reads out the note from the Derry-based teenagers who ask if she would like to “hang out” with them when she arrives in Northern Ireland with her parents, saying: “If they’re anything like our parents, well you’ll be bored out of your tree.”

Speaking in May about her famous guest appearance in the show, Clinton said: “Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Ms O’Neill said it is wonderful the show has put Northern Ireland “on the map of the world”.

“I will really miss the bad jumpers and the bad haircuts, but mostly I will miss the people,” she added.

“I have to say, we all went through that together. Nobody could have imagined when we first started filming it would such a global hit.”

Chelsea Clinton will be in conversation with Tara Lynne O’Neill at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre from 5pm.