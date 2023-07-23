Chris Heaton-Harris among politicians who saw Barbie on box office weekend

Rishi Sunak and his family head to see the Barbie movie on its opening weekend

The Secretary of State is one of thousands of cinema-goers to gain Barbie fever in the past few days, and he’s not the only one in the political world to do so.

Chris Heaton-Harris posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, with a screenshot of viewing times in his local cinema for the new Barbie movie.

He even included hashtags of all the names of the dolls manufactured by the famous Mattel company that created Barbie herself.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak also attended the new pink-fuelled film in its opening weekend.

‘Barbenheimer’ is the mash-up name being given to the Internet sensation that has become the battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, which also had its UK release on Friday.

The family vote was only ever going one way…



Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/mTOY25h4oV — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 22, 2023

Starring Cork-born star Cillian Murphy, the latter is about Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atom bombs, which turned the desert sands to glass and would later be dropped on the unfortunate citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War Two and beginning a cold one.

The Christopher Nolan masterpiece is obviously darker than Greta Gerwig’s doll-inspired creation – both in plot and literal colour scheme – but both are already becoming critically acclaimed within just 48 hours of their public premieres.

The SDLP’s Séamas de Faoite also opted for Barbie on Saturday night, and took to Twitter to explain that he won’t be going to see Oppenheimer, “because the world is dark and depressing enough”.

"What I guess is Barbie’s existential crisis can at least be overcome by all of the fabulousness and glorious pink,” added the Belfast city councillor.