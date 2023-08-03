Chris Hughes Barbie comment to female cricketer was ‘not appropriate’, BBC says

Chris Hughes has been reprimanded by BBC for comments he made to female cricketer (PA)

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes has been told by the BBC that comparing a female cricket player to Barbie was “not appropriate”.

Hughes, who is now a sports presenter, was conducting a BBC Two pitch-side interview with Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown at The Hundred on Wednesday following her team Southern Braves’ win over Trent Rockets, when the incident happened.

The 26-year-old said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her team-mates, explaining: “it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together.”

Hughes, who first found fame on ITV2 reality show Love Island, replied: “You’re a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes.”

After Brown laughed, Hughes added: “She’s blushing now”.

In response to the incident a BBC spokesperson said: “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate.”

As well as the Southern Braves, Brown has played for several domestic Australian teams as well as receiving call-ups to the full Australia squad.

In addition to presenting coverage of The Hundred, Hughes has also worked on ITV’s horse racing programmes.