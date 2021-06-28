Christine and Frank Lampard spotted enjoying sunshine during Northern Ireland break

The sun has come out in Northern Ireland and it has brought the stars with it.

Christine Lampard and husband Frank were snapped enjoying the luxury Cultra Inn over the weekend.

The Loose Women presenter and out-of-work former Chelsea boss happily posed for photos.

One guest said Frank was only too happy to take time out with others, with some describing him as a “gent”.

"He could not have been nicer. A regular family having a fun time,” said Facebook user Sharon Campbell.

Many others hit social media expressing their frustration at missing out on seeing the pair.

"Super Frank & Lovely Christine,” added George McClenaghan.

The Bollinger Bus is a new experience at the Culloden which sees a vintage double decker parked up offering champagne treats.

The Culloden posted a picture of the couple saying: “We have hosted lots of lovely guests this weekend at The Cultra Inn and at our new Bolly Bus including Frank & Christine Lampard!”

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting world travel, celebrity spotting has become common in Northern Ireland as more opt for a visit closer to home, and which does not require a quarantine on their return.

The Lampards’ visit comes just after former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney and wife Colleen dropped into the Dirty Duck Alehouse in Holywood.

They caused a stir among the locals when the owners later posted a picture of the couple on social media, dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts and beaming while clutching the premises’ trademark fluffy duck.