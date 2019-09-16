Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice for 2020 Belfast show

Cirque du Soileil is gearing u to present its coolest arena show yet next spring.

Crystal is the first show by the international production company to merge circus arts with the world of ice skating.

It will run at the SSE Arena, Belfast from March 25-29, 2020

The international cast l features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, September 20 at 9am. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal