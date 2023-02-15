Claire Sweeney’s Titanic Belfast visit turns into a voyage down memory lane

Display objects include model of SS Canberra, liner on which the star performed as a teenager

Actress Claire Sweeney had an unexpected trip down memory lane after a visit to the Titanic museum and hotel.

The Brookside and Benidorm star was joined by son Jaxon for Titanic Belfast’s outdoor guided Discovery Tour, exploring the doomed liner’s tender, SS Nomadic.

Posting a video to social media from the hotel, the 51-year-old said: “We are here in the Titanic Hotel, which is absolutely steeped in history.

“It’s the Harland and Wolff old head office in Belfast and it’s full of historic ship [displays]… and I’ve come across a cruise ship that I used to sing on.

“It’s here amongst all the historic ships — the Canberra. When I was 17 I sang on it.

“I can’t believe all the relics, all the old cruise ships — and I’ve been on one of them working.”

She added the outdoor tour was “great”.

The pair also made a trip to the nearby We Are Vertigo inflatable park and activity centre, where she and Jaxon enjoyed a bounce around.

Before heading to Belfast, the actress had attended a star-studded fundraising event at the weekend in London for the Caron Keating Foundation, set up in memory of Gloria Hunniford’s daughter.

Caron, a former Blue Peter and This Morning presenter, died in 2004 at 41 from breast cancer.

Portadown-born broadcaster Gloria said setting up the organisation was a way to do “something positive” after losing Caron.

Claire joined an array of celebrities at the event including Loose Women’s Linda Robson and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

An auction on the night raised £80,000 for the charity.

Gloria told the audience: “Thank you for coming, honestly, it is bliss.

“The lovely Caron, gorgeous girl, was a huge, huge loss to our family. She was only in her 30s when she got breast cancer. At that time I personally did not know any young girl in her 30s who had breast cancer.

“Caron was given a prognosis of possibly a year-and-a-half, but she fought it valiantly for seven years, and fought it in private and in silence.

“She didn’t really want anybody to know about it, and that is the way she wanted it.

“In order to try to cope with the devastation of losing a daughter, we thought: ‘We have got to do something positive against such negativity’.

“We decided to start the Caron Keating Foundation, which helps every type of cancer all over this country.”