Clara Amfo and Michelle Visage pose with ‘heads on sticks’ photos for TV Baftas

Michelle Visage and Clara Amfo strike a pose in the Royal Festival Hall as the final preparations are made for the Bafta TV Awards.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star and the radio DJ will host the red carpet for the star-studded ceremony, which will honour the best in British television.

They posed with “heads on sticks” photos of the famous faces who will be in attendance, which are used to check camera sight lines.

Amfo brandished a photo of Cillian Murphy, who is nominated for best actor for his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, while Visage held up a picture of Kate Winslet, who is nominated for Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth.

She will compete for the best actress prize against Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

Murphy will take on Ben Whishaw for This Is Going To Hurt, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Taron Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English and Martin Freeman for The Responder.

Good Morning Britain on ITV secured a nomination in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson.

Claudia Winkleman received an entertainment performance nomination as host of BBC One’s hit mystery show The Traitors, with the programme also recognised in the reality and constructed factual category, alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams on the same channel.

This year’s Bafta TV Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on May 14.