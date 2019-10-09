Co Down cafe owners 'starstruck' after Sinead O'Connor stops by for breakfast

Staff at a Co Down cafe were "starstruck" when Sinead O'Connor stopped by for breakfast on Wednesday.

The Irish singer-songwriter visited Cafe 31 in Downpatrick on Wednesday morning with her daughter when she ordered a couple of coffees and a vegan breakfast.

The owners of the Downpatrick cafe, Sean and Natasha Roberts, shared a picture with their "very special visitor" on Facebook and revealed that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer is "such a lovely woman".

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, cafe owner Sean Roberts said: "She was lovely... she ordered a latte and her daughter ordered an Americano and asked if we could make a vegan breakfast.

"We didn't even recognise her until a customer said who she was. So when I was down at the table I asked was it her and then could I have a picture.

"She said she loves the coffee and ordered one to takeaway and what brand it was. We use Greenbean coffee Roasters."