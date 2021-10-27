Colum Eastwood ‘deeply saddened’ over Londonderry musician Gay McIntyre’s (88) death

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to Londonderry jazz musician Gay McIntyre following his death aged 88.

Mr McIntyre, who passed away on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family, is considered one of the greatest jazz musicians Ireland has ever produced.

With a career playing the alto sax and clarinet spanning more than 70 years, he played with world famous musicians such as Nat King Cole and Louis Stewart.

Mr McIntyre was born in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, in 1933, and began to play music in his mid-teens when his family moved to Londonderry.

Mr Eastwood said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr McIntyre’s passing - an emotion he said will be shared on both sides of the border.

“His musical talents were synonymous with our city and the thousands of performances he gave over the years will live long in the memory of local people,” he stated.

“Gay was also a fantastic ambassador for this area, he toured the world and played with some of the biggest names in jazz music, but never forgot his roots or his home in Derry.

“Our city’s jazz festival, at which Gay was a regular performer, will continue on as a testament to his memory and the musical influence he had on Derry.”