Comedian Joe Lycett says it has been ‘great fun’ to watch Belfast joke controversy unfold following PSNI investigation

Comedian Joe Lycett has broken his silence after being reported to the police for a joke he told at one of his recent Belfast shows, describing it as “so funny” and claiming it has been “great fun to watch it all unfold”.

The 33-year-old performed in the Waterfront Hall on June 8 and 10, with the PSNI confirming that the complaint came following the first night’s stand-up routine.

The PSNI investigated and have now confirmed: “Enquiries were made and no offences were detected.”

Speaking about the controversy on BBC’s The One Show, Lycett said he thought it was “quite extreme” the police were called and said it was “not offensive” but “just silly”.

"Anything can happen when you perform to lots of people everyone has different opinions,” he told programme host Alex Jones.

"I did think it was quite extreme the police were called. The joke in question to me was not offensive at all, it is quite unusual and quite a full on thing to hear but it is not offensive to any group of people.

"It is not racist, it is not homophobic, it is not misogynist, it is just silly.

"I can see someone who would be a bit uptight would be cross about it. I found the whole thing so funny and when the police rang I was ready to go to court.

"I think it is so funny the police got involved. It has been great fun to watch it all unfold.”

Multiple comedy fans who were present at the show have affirmed that the joke in question involved Mr Lycett wanting to show a clip of himself as a nude child.

One woman previously told the Belfast Telegraph Lycett had wanted to do so to show “how camp and flamboyant he was as a kid”.

The comedian explained onstage that he was told previously he couldn't show the video as it centred around a naked child — even though it was of himself.

Mr Lycett then revealed how he had a video editor change the clip and superimpose a large image of male adult genitalia over where his genitals would have been in the video.