Comedian Kevin Hart announces three surprise Belfast shows at the Limelight

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart has added three surprise shows at The Limelight this weekend.

The awarding winning stand-up comedian and actor will perform at the Belfast venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Ormeau Avenue performance will go on sale on Wednesday, April 13 at 2pm from ticketmaster.ie

The comedian and actor is in Northern Ireland for the new Netflix production Lift which is a comedy heist film directed by F Gary Gray, with screenplay by Dan Kunka.

The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.

Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The feature is part of a partnership deal that Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.

While in the city, Hart also entertained locals during an intimate show at Lavery’s Comedy Club.

Hart has been described as “the biggest stand-up comedian in the world” by Chris Rock and as having an “unprecedentedly long run as the biggest Stand-Up in the world” by New York Magazine.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in history by Forbes, Hart’s most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his “Irresponsible Tour”.

Beyond stand-up, Hart has anchored an astounding 10 movies that entered the US Box Office at Number 1 over the last 10 years.