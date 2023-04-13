Comedian Ruby Wax brands Belfast Titanic experience ‘traumatic’

Comedian and TV personality Ruby Wax has branded a stay at the Titanic Hotel and a visit to the Titanic exhibition earlier this week as ‘macabre’ and said she was left ‘shaking and traumatised’.

The Chicago born performer (69), often sarcastic and controversial in her performances, was on tour to discuss ways to make the world a kinder and more compassionate place.

“I’ve just done a gig in Belfast where they put me up in the Hotel Titanic,” the comedian started her review of her trip to the city.

“I don’t think anyone else at the hotel thought it was as macabre as I did.

“The hallways, floors and doors are replicas of the original design. I didn’t sleep as I kept waiting to hit an iceberg and run for a life raft.”

She also paid a visit to the Titanic Museum and wrote: “You get on a miniature ship that takes you on a track from the building of the ship to the night of the disaster. Then you join first class on the fateful night as they dance and sip their champagne.

“You hear their laughter followed by a hard crunch and then watch a life like rendition of the ship sinking... now you get a recording of screams, emergency alarms and pointless flares shooting into the sky. In the last room the ship seems to go up to heaven where they have heavenly music and misty clouds with images of some of the people who drowned.

“There’s a list of the names who didn’t survive... I exited shaking and traumatized while families people around me were smiling like they had been to Disneyland, heading to the souvenir shop to get a Titanic ‘A night to remember’ coffee mug.

“I wonder if there are interactive rides at other disasters? I hope not.

“Outside the ‘Titanic Experience’ is a lawn divided into three sections,” she continued. “One is about fifty feet by fifty feet. The middle patch is smaller and the final patch is about 10 feet by eight feet. These patches represent how many people survived the sinking of the Titanic if they were standing shoulder to shoulder. The first patch represents first class — hundreds of people survived. In economy not so many and steerage about fifty. Now if that doesn’t make you throw up nothing will.”

Adrian McNally, General Manager at Titanic Hotel, Belfast

In response Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “Titanic Hotel Belfast is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique and iconic hotels. It has been voted leading hotel for five consecutive years since opening, by the public.

“The hotel serves as a tasteful reminder of the great shipbuilding heritage of the area and recognises the world-class workmanship of the people of Belfast who delivered ocean liners designed in the Drawing Offices which now welcome thousands of domestic and overseas guests each year.”

He said the hotel and the area is one he hopes people will want to experience for themselves.

“We welcome all guest feedback and would thank the social media followers of Ms Wax who have taken the time to comment with their own view of the hotel and our multi-award winning offering,” he added.

“I would encourage anyone interested in RMS Titanic and the industrial history of Belfast to reserve a place on our free heritage tour or book an overnight stay to experience the hotel for themselves.”

Likewise, a spokesperson for Titanic Belfast said they were “sorry to hear that the Titanic Experience did not meet (Ms Wax’s) expectations”.

“Our aim is to give a full, well-rounded history of RMS Titanic and the city that built her, through different media and interactive displays and we find that most of our visitors enjoy this experience,” said the spokesperson of the attraction, which has become one of the most popular in Northern Ireland since it opened in 2012 and recently completed a major renovation project.

“We work hard to be respectful to the Titanic story, the people who built her, sailed on her and perished on her.

“We are telling her story in the location where RMS Titanic was built, celebrating the city’s maritime heritage and industrial past, offering visitors a unique, rich and authentic experience.”

While Ms Wax has praised Belfast on previous visits, her latest comments have not gone down well with a stream of replies standing up for the city.

One from Ruth Maynard said: “The fact that you can, safely and freely, perform a gig in Belfast is testament enough to how far this city has progressed… remembering and educating about what history tells us is really important.”

Pamela Butler told Ms Wax to ‘wise up!” and added “Titanic will be in the history books forever, it’s a great hotel and visitor attraction...”

Diana Boyd said: “It’s a beautiful hotel” and urged Ms Wax to “please realise we are proud of the fact this amazing ship was built here.”

And Tricia Canning O’Hara said: “Stunning hotel, beautiful architecture, superb and certainly not macabre! The Titanic experience is brilliant as is wonderful Belfast.. Next time stay in a council flat uppa Shankill or uppa Falls Road.”