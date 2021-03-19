Comedian Shane Todd's dance music TV special enjoys rave reviews

BBC NI is remaining tight-lipped about whether Shane Todd's Lockdown Rave radio programme will be transferring to the small screen for a full series after fans praised the show's one-off St Patrick's Day episode.

Shane, along with fellow comedian Dave Elliott, played old school dance tunes and encouraged the public to throw some shapes around their kitchens for the March 17 special on BBC One NI.

Shane Todd's Lockdown Rave is a follow-on from his popular Friday evening show on Radio Ulster.

The comic took to Twitter to thank viewers after the show - billed as a 'one night only' event - aired on Wednesday, telling his followers: "Thanks to everyone that watched the show x."

One fan replied: "Loved it, hope it'll be the first of many!" while another said: "It's hard to believe anything could beat 'Keepin' 'er Country' but Shane Todd's Rave Lockdown might be BBC NI's best show."

Not all of the reviews were glowing, however, with one Twitter user insisting they were "actually cringing" tuning in.

"Shane Todd's Lockdown rave: It's embarrassing watching these two guys blabber on," they said.

Tagging BBC NI, the person continued: "Your homegrown programmes are dire #defundthebbc." Prior to broadcast, Shane said he hoped the show would provide some escapism for viewers "and that's what we all need right now".

A spokesperson for BBC NI yesterday couldn't provide the Belfast Telegraph with viewing figures for the show, but described the audience numbers as "good".

BBC NI also wouldn't be drawn on whether Lockdown Rave has a future on the channel.

"Shane Todd's Lockdown Rave was a one-off commission for TV based on his hit BBC Radio Ulster series," said the spokesperson. "It had a good overnight audience which we anticipate will increase with catch-up viewing, including BBC iPlayer, in the coming days."