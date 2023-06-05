Comedians Diona Doherty and Sean Hegarty welcome second child after IVF

Diona Doherty has welcomed her second child into the world with husband and fellow comedian Sean Hegarty.

The Derry actress, writer and comedian gave birth to her second child via IVF on Sunday.

On Monday, the pair announced the birth of their baby boy named Rocky.

"My wife is a superhero! Rocky Hegarty. 04.06.23 / 9lb 05oz," Sean said in an Instagram post.

They have been inundated with well-wishes and congratulations from friends and fans.

Back in 2020, Diona and Sean opened up on their journey with IVF ahead of the birth of their first child Winter after a six-year process to start their family.

Diona previously explained how she travelled on her own to the Czech Republic to undergo the embryo transfer for their second baby.

"All went really well and it was a first-time successful embryo transfer this time so I was pregnant straight away," the comedian and actress said.

Diona Doherty’s hugely successful original play, Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, goes on a UK-wide tour next month, starting in southeast England and finishing in Ayr in late August.

The creative and her husband have written and produced a Christmas show, Elf In Belfast, which will show at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, later in the year.

Diona’s second solo comedy play The Hen Do tours Northern Ireland from September to October and it’s billed to be a laugh-out-loud night that sees the return of much-loved characters.

“The first one, Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, was hugely successful last year and played to 11,000 people around the north, including a sell-out week in the Opera House,” Diona told the Belfast Telegraph.

“So due to the success of that, the production company wanted another show and I’ve written The Hen Do.”