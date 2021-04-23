Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney to go solo with weekend radio show

She's been part of the award-winning breakfast team on Cool FM for the past seven years, but presenter Rebecca McKinney is set to make her solo radio debut this weekend.

From this Saturday, Rebecca will be taking to the mic on her own afternoon show as part of the Cool Weekend schedule.

But fans of the breakfast show, which she works on with Pete Snodden and Paolo Ross, need not worry that she's going to desert them - as she is staying on in her early morning role.

The new slot will mean Rebecca's voice will be heard on the airwaves six days a week.

"I am over the moon to be given this opportunity to be on Cool FM six days a week and to spend Saturday afternoons with our listeners; getting them set for a summer of hopefully more enjoyable weekends with restrictions lifting," she said.

"There's no doubt I wouldn't be where I am today without the love, laughs and support of the breakfast boys.

"Pete is my mentor, as well as my friend and I know how lucky I am to have someone as experienced as him giving up his time to get me to this stage, where, because of his patience, I am ready.

"We've been quietly grafting away in the studio for the last month.

"Paulo is always there as the voice of reason and reassurance, telling me that I can do it. This Saturday show was where he started when he joined Cool, so it feels really symbolic."

The new Saturday Afternoon Club slot for Rebecca comes at the end of a particularly tough time in her life. While it was a challenging year for most people, Rebecca really struggled, after taking seriously ill at the start of the pandemic.

The 33-year-old was rushed to hospital in February 2020, where she was diagnosed with life-threatening sepsis.

She had been feeling unwell for a while but had put it down to anxiety and asthma.

"I've tried to use lockdown to focus on getting strong and well again and as part of that process, I promised myself that I would say 'yes' to more things, even if they scare me, so... this is me keeping that promise to myself," she said.

"I'm nervous, but so excited. We all deserve a bit of craic this summer so join me from 2pm on Cool FM, this Saturday."