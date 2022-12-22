Coronation Street meets Derry Girls as ITV star comes to rescue of Christmas show at The MAC

That’s because an actor from the popular ITV soap is standing in at late notice in a Belfast Christmas show which stars Derry Girls actress Tara Lynne O’Neill.

Michael Condron — who has been commuting from his south Belfast home to Manchester to play racist gang leader Griff Reynolds in Corrie — has come to the 11th hour rescue of the festive offering at The MAC in the city centre after one of the actors was laid low with illness.

On the Shelf was written by — and stars — Chris Robinson and Tara Lynne O’Neill, who plays Ma Mary from the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls.

The comedy played to packed houses in 2018 and has been updated for a new 2022 run which has received rave reviews from audiences. But Chris, who plays an elf, has had to pull out of the show and turned to his friend Michael to take his place on stage.

Luckily Michael, who’s been at home in Belfast, saw On the Shelf in rehearsals and agreed to fill in for Chris for a couple of shows.

Said Michael: “I obviously didn’t have time to learn the script but I have a rough idea about what it’s about and I am using the book on stage with audiences pre-warned about what’s happening.

“I’m doing four shows in total and I hope that I may get to know the script better and better as we go along.”

Michael has shocked Corrie viewers with his spine-chilling portrayal of Griff who has been grooming Weatherfield youngster Max Turner and using him to spread racist hatred and propaganda.