Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 983 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,358

Five Covid-19-related deaths and a further 983 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures, issued on Friday, take the total number of Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 3,358.

A total of 965,408 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR.

Over the past seven days 7,186 people have tested positive, a decrease from 9,620 the week before.

Some 23 Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in NI during the past seven days - a decrease from 32 the week before.

There are currently 478 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 209 admissions in the last seven days - a decrease from 265 recorded the week before.

The figures show five people are currently in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity.

Nine of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently operating over capacity according to the latest figures.

There are currently 139 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,764,307 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 985,703 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.