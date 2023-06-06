Dame Helen Mirren to be recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award

Dame Helen Mirren is to be the recipient of 37th American Cinematheque Award (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren will be the 37th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress is the third British person to be bestowed with the award, following Sean Connery in 1992 and Sir Ridley Scott in 2016.

Dame Helen will receive the award on November 4 at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Los Angeles, during the nonprofit organisation’s annual gala tribute.

“Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors,” said Rick Nicita, the American Cinematheque board chair.

Dame Helen Mirren (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

“She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal.

“She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are.

“Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.

“The American Cinematheque is proud and honoured to present Helen Mirren with the 37th American Cinematheque Award.”

Dame Helen will join a host of Hollywood stars who have won the award including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Samuel L Jackson.

Last year’s American Cinematheque Award was presented to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Dame Helen’s career spans more than five decades and she has won numerous awards including an Oscar, Tony and Olivier as well as the Bafta Fellowship.

This year she is due to star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie.

At the ceremony in November, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will also be honoured with the 2023 Power of Cinema Award presented by Hill Valley.