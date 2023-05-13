Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins wish UK Eurovision contestant luck

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final (PA) — © Aaron Chown

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final.

Muller will be the final act taking to the Eurovision stage in Liverpool on Saturday night, when she will sing I Wrote A Song in the hopes of winning the contest for the UK.

In a video posted to the BBC Eurovision Instagram account, Collins told Muller to “channel your best Eurovision vibes”.

She said: “Do it for our country, darling, and I am so proud of you. I’m supporting you. Good luck.”

She continued: “Good luck to you and every single other person that’s going to be stepping on to that stage to sing their head off and sing their heart out.”

Dench said she hopes the contestant will be awarded “many, many douze pointe”.

Comedian Maisie Adam also had some encouraging words for Muller, saying: “Sing all the right words, face the right way and turn up to the right venue. Job’s a good ‘un.”

Drag queen Divina de Campo offered the singer “best wishes for Eurovision”.

They said: “You’ve done all the work that needs to be done, you know everything back to front, inside out already so just go and have a great time.”

BBC presenter Clive Myrie told Muller to “enjoy it”, while BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo said she “cannot wait to see what she brings to the stage”.

Actress Maddy Smedley from The Traitors said: “Good luck, Mae. You can do it. We’re all behind you.”

Muller wrote “omg” with three crying emojis in the comment section of the Instagram video.