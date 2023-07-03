Dame Sheila Hancock offers £500 for return of necklace containing wedding rings

Dame Sheila Hancock has appealed for the jewellery to be returned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Sheila Hancock has offered £500 for the return of a necklace that contains wedding rings belonging to each of her parents as well as her late husbands.

The 90-year-old actress revealed over the weekend she had lost her “most treasured possession” after going to see Accidental Death Of An Anarchist at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s the only thing I have of my father, because he didn’t have any other possessions.”

Dame Sheila, known for appearing in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys and Gogglebox along with EastEnders and Now, Take My Wife, added that the reward is £500 as the items “mean that much” to her.

She added: “If somebody wouldn’t want the money themselves, they can give it to a charity.”

Dame Sheila was married to Alec Ross until he died in 1971, and then to Inspector Morse actor John Thaw from 1973 until his death in 2002.

She also told GMB: “The awful thing is it’s my fault and I feel a bit embarrassed because there’s so many dreadful things going on in the world.

Sheila Hancock with the ring necklace (PA)

“People can’t be bothered with me losing a necklace, but it does mean a lot to me and I would really love to get it back… it’s my mum and my dad and my husbands.”

Dame Sheila asked for fans to get in touch with ITV, the BBC or on social media if they see her necklace.

On Sunday, her official account posted on Twitter saying the Metropolitan Police “no longer deal with lost items”.

The wedding rings were said to be lost in the area around Haymarket, London after a review of CCTV.

Pictures of Dame Sheila with the chain around her neck were also tweeted, which said the actress is “heartbroken to lose her most treasured possession”.