David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Bragg among stars at day three of Wimbledon

David Beckham in the royal box of centre court (John Walton/PA)

David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Melvyn Bragg were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day three of the tournament.

Former England footballer Beckham, 48, sat in the Centre Court Royal Box among guests from the NHS on the day of its 75th anniversary.

Donning a beige suit jacket and brown patterned tie, the celebrity was joined by his mother Sandra for the event.

Also in attendance was British adventurer Grylls, who appeared with his wife.

Sporting a moustache and black suit with a green tie, Grylls sat next to Shara who was wearing a blue dress and dangly earrings of a similar shade.

Bear and Shara Grylls in the royal box of centre court (Steve Paston/PA)

Writer and broadcaster Lord Bragg was snapped with his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt, who was dressed in a bright pink dress with a scalloped hem.

Lord Bragg looked warm in a dark grey overcoat which hid his suit.

Lord Bragg and his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt arriving to Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Professional golfer Luke Donald, Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup captain, was also pictured at the event in a crisp suit.

Stationed close to Beckham, the sportsman wore varying shades of blue and was later seen donning his sunglasses.

David Beckham greets Luke Donald as he takes his seat alongside his mother Sandra Beckham in the Royal Box of Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)

On day three of Wimbledon, spectators sheltered from the rain and a number of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on court 18.

Jodie Burrage, the British number two, was the first to play on Centre Court and lost to Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the ladies’ singles.

Iga Swiatek then played Sara Sorribes Tormo, with a match between men’s world number one player Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Jordan Thompson next on Centre Court.

The 2023 championships is being played over 14 days and will draw to a close on July 16.